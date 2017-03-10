Posted Updated 

Kitchen renovation will help Las Vegas veterans group provide more nutritious meals for vets

Navy veteran Rocky Felder eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vietnam veteran Rayfield Johnson eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Left to right: Darren Wilson (2016 Board President- HomeAid Southern Nevada), Caitlin Shea (Executive Director- HomeAid Southern Nevada),Nat Hodgson (CEO- Southern Nevada Home Builders Association) & Jim Foltz (VP Woodside Homes & Build Captain for US Vets Kitchen Project) Photo credit: Jim Laurie

Chef Rita Peterson in the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson in the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson in the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Pie is ready to be served to transitioning-homeless veterans for the first meals from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson sets out dinner for transitioning-homeless veterans at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, cabbage collard greens and corn bread are served for transitioning-homeless veterans for the first meal made from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, cabbage collard greens and corn bread, is served for transitioning-homeless veterans for the first meal made from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Cook Kendue Riley serves dinner in the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson, left, and Cook Kendue Riley serve dinner to transitioning-homeless veterans at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Cook Kendue Riley serves dinner to Alphonso Dixie, a transitioning veteran, at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson, left, serves dinner to transitioning-homeless veterans at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Transitioning-homeless veterans eat their first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Army veteran Steve, who doesn't want to publish his family name, eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Navy veteran Rocky Felder eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

U.S. Air Force veteran Abdullah Bey eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen in the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Transitioning-homeless veterans eat the first meal served from the renovated kitchen in the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chef Rita Peterson, left, and Daniel Guerrero, right, serve food to U.S. Navy veteran Tanya Williams, center, during the first meal served from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS, Thursday, March 9, 2017, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Daniel Guerrero and Chef Rita Peterson, sets out dinner for transitioning-homeless veterans at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Navy veteran Rocky Felder at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Transitioning-homeless veterans eat the first meal served from the renovated kitchen in the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Transitioning-homeless veterans gather outside of the U.S.VETS dining hall in Las Vegas after eating the first meal served from the renovated kitchen, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

U.S. Air Force veteran Abdullah Bey eats his first meal from the renovated kitchen at the U.S.VETS in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s little things that make a big difference to Caitlin Shea, like saying “thank you” to veterans who sacrificed in service to the nation.

As director of the nonprofit HomeAid Southern Nevada, her “small thank-you” comes at the right time and in a big way for vets who are transitioning from life on the street to life with homes and jobs.

HomeAid and volunteers from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association on Thursday celebrated completion of a $460,000 renovation of the U.S.VETS’ kitchen.

“Our goal is to make it safe, clean and dignified,” Shea said. “It is the most humbling feeling of gratitude in my heart that goes out to these men and women. It’s a small way to say ‘thank you.’”

Inside the kitchen, Chef Rita Peterson put the final touches on dinner: a spread of barbecue chicken, cabbage greens, macaroni-and-cheese, and cornbread.

“This a chef’s dream for me to open up a new kitchen,” she said before carting off serving trays full of her freshly prepared Southern Nevada cuisine to the dining hall across the U.S.VETS parking lot on Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

 

U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Program Manager Kimi Schroeder saidtherenovated kitchen offers “an exceptional opportunity.”

“It allows us to serve three meals a day for 135 veterans,” Schroeder said.

“They can have a much wider selection of healthy, nutritious food for all of their meals including fresh protein, fresh fruits and vegetables; whereas before we could only cook out of this convection oven that we had to cook out of for 11 years,” she said.

Vietnam veteran Rayfield Johnson, 76, said the kitchen renovation “means a lot to us.”

“It means more quality intake in terms of meals. And, if you improve the quality of eating, then you improve greatly the quality of living,” said Field, who served as an Army intelligence specialist in Vietnam from 1966-68.

Navy veteran Rocky Felder, 60, paid Chef Rita the ultimate compliment.

“It’s delicious, absolutely delicious,” he said while munching on a barbecued chicken leg. “My mother couldn’t have made it any better.”

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

 