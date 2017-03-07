Posted 

Las Vegas military spouse awarded university scholarship

Las Vegas military spouse awarded university scholarship

web1_web_jaymee-mcclain-vegas-1_8098221.jpg
Military spouse Jaymee McClain is awarded a full-tuition scholarship by Southern New Hampshire University on Thursday, March 2, at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Jenny Valderas/Operation Homefront)

Las Vegas military spouse awarded university scholarship

web1_jaymee-mcclain-vegas-1_8098221.jpg
Military spouse Jaymee McClain is awarded a full-tuition scholarship by Southern New Hampshire University on Thursday, March 2, at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Jenny Valderas/Operation Homefront)

Las Vegas military spouse awarded university scholarship

web1_jaymee-mcclain-vegas-group_8098221.jpg
Military spouse Jaymee McClain, third from the left, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship by Southern New Hampshire University on Thursday, March 2, at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas. From the left are Pamme Boutselis, content director Marketing and Communications, Emily DeVito, assistant director Military Initiatives West Coast, Jaymee McClain and Chris Bogle, Marketing and Student Recruitment. (Courtesy Jenny Valderas/Operation Homefront)

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jaymee McClain had almost given up on going back to college, feeling she would never be able to surmount the challenge of raising two kids on a single military paycheck.

That changed in an instant on Thursday, when she was selected from 175 military spouses for a full-tuition scholarship to Southern New Hampshire University.

“It was really a big shock,” McClain, 28, said Monday of the award by the nonprofit Operation Homefront. ““We have two small kids so it wasn’t something we had as an option … financially.”

McClain, wife of Creech Air Force Base Tech. Sgt. Gavin McClain, learned of her selection during a dinner event Thursday at Red Rock Country Club.

The Las Vegas woman hasn’t decided yet what degree she’ll pursue through online studies, but she said she’s torn between history and psychology.

Southern New Hampshire — listed among the top 15 percent of military-friendly colleges in the nation — is an 85-year-old nonprofit, regionally accredited private university with 70,000 students and more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available on campus and online.

Operation Homefront is a national, nonprofit organization that supports tens of thousands of military families annually.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find him on Twitter: @KeithRogers2

 