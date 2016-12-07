Moment of silence, flyover by F-22 Raptors mark 75th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — Four stealthy F-22 Raptor jets thundered over Pearl Harbor in a missing man formation at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, marking 75 years to the moment that swarms of Japanese warplanes began dropping bombs on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in a surprise attack that sunk the USS Arizona and other battleships that thrust the United States into World War II.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey signaled a moment of silence with the ship’s whistle at 7:55 am followed immediately by the flyover into a sunny sky festooned with angelic cumulus clouds.

About 4,000 guests, including several dozen Pearl Harbor survivors, gathered under a canopy on Kilo Pier overlooking the harbor for the ceremony.

Knowing that the jets critical to U.S. air superiority would lead the 75th anniversary commemoration was “a real honor,” said Pearl Harbor survivor Ira “Ike” Schab, a former North Las Vegas resident. “It’s humbling.”

Schab, 96, who moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, in 2012, was a sailor in the band aboard the USS Dobbin when the attack erupted. Instead of playing tuba during the morning flag raising, he soon found himself helping load ammunition for the destroyer tender’s guns.

“I was scared to death,” he said, minutes before Wednesday ‘s ceremony, the first anniversary observance he has attended. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it.

“It’s a fear no one can describe.”

More than 3,000 servicemen died on Dec. 7, 1941, including 1,177 on the USS Arizona.