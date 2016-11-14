Posted 

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_000_7389527.jpgBuy Photo
Planes take part in aerial demonstrations on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_copy_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_00_7389527.jpg
Planes take part in aerial demonstrations on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_003_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in a demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_012_7389527.jpg
A DC-10 Air Tanker firefighting unit demonstrates a water drop on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_008_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_007_7389527.jpg
Fighter jets perform an aerial demonstrations on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_010_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_004_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in a demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_011_7389527.jpg
Fighter jets perform an aerial demonstrations on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_006_7389527.jpg
Spectators watch a jet pass on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_005_7389527.jpg
A T-33 Acemaker and jet car race during a demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_009_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_013_7389527.jpg
A fighter jets takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_014_7389527.jpg
A fighter jets takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_001_7389527.jpg
A plane takes part in an aerial demonstration on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_015_7389527.jpg
Spectators take photos of fighter jets on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

web1_clo-aviation-nation_11132016rb_016_7389527.jpg
Planes take part in aerial demonstrations on the final day of the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Aviation Nation air show and open house — the first in two years — ended on a high note Sunday, drawing nearly 125,000 spectators who came to witness the Thunderbirds demonstration team and other high-tech aircraft in action and get up close to 50 aircraft on display at Nellis Air Force Base.

No serious incidents were reported, and the event went well, according to Nellis public affairs spokeswoman Lea Greene.

“We hope the community enjoyed our open house and air show as much as we enjoy living in southern Nevada,” she said.

Aviation Nation drew 10,200 veterans, family members and first responders to its preview show Friday, and 163,000 on Saturday and 124,000 on Sunday, the two shows open to the general public, Greene said.

 