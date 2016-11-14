Nellis air show gives spectators a final day of thrills — PHOTOS

The Aviation Nation air show and open house — the first in two years — ended on a high note Sunday, drawing nearly 125,000 spectators who came to witness the Thunderbirds demonstration team and other high-tech aircraft in action and get up close to 50 aircraft on display at Nellis Air Force Base.

No serious incidents were reported, and the event went well, according to Nellis public affairs spokeswoman Lea Greene.

“We hope the community enjoyed our open house and air show as much as we enjoy living in southern Nevada,” she said.

Aviation Nation drew 10,200 veterans, family members and first responders to its preview show Friday, and 163,000 on Saturday and 124,000 on Sunday, the two shows open to the general public, Greene said.