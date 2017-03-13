Posted 

Nellis to hold public meeting on impact of its flying operations

An F-22 Raptor takes off from Nellis Air Force Base during Red Flag on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

An EA-18G Growler takes off from Nellis Air Force Base during Red Flag on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By KEITH ROGERS
Nellis Air Force Base officials will host a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the impacts of its flying operations on the public and offer land-use guidelines.

The meeting, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Community Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, will cover details of a recent “compatibility zone” study. The study spells out impacts such as noise levels and identifies areas where the risk of accidents is elevated, factors that it incorporates into land-use recommendations.

The study addresses changes that have occurred since the last review of operational impacts in 2004.

”The study provides data and land-use recommendations to ensure the safety, health and welfare of the public and compatibility with the Air Force’s flying mission,” according to a news release Monday from the base.

No additional details were immediately available.

 