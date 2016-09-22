Posted Updated 

Nellis honors fallen airman who died disarming bombs in Afghanistan

Joy Buras, left, mother of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras, and his sister Michelle touche the plaque as his daughter Maddison, 7, right, and his sisters Samantha look on outside the newly dedicated Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Maddison Buras, 7, touches the plaque of her fallen father Senior Airman Michael Buras outside the newly dedicated Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of her father Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Airmen salute during the national anthem at the dedication ceremony of Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A photo of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras is shown Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Joy Buras, left, mother of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras, touches the plaque as his daughter Maddison, 7, right, and his sisters Samantha, and Michelle look on outside the newly dedicated Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Joy Buras, left, mother of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras, his father, John Buras, his daughter Maddison, 7, right, his sisters Samantha, and Michelle unveil the plaque outside the newly dedicated Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A memorial display for fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras is shown Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A memorial display for fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras is shown Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Airmen cross the finish line during the 4th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5k Run Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Airmen run during the 4th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5k Run Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Staff Sgt. Nick Webb, left, gets help from Spc. Trevor Russell, as he puts on his Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit, as he prepares to participate in the 4th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5k-run Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

John Buras, father of fallen warrior U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Buras, speaks during the dedication ceremony of Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of his son Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Mother of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras, Joy Buras, center, weeps as she attends the dedication ceremony of Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. Also attending at right, Buras' father John Buras, and his daughter Maddison. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Father of fallen Senior Airman Michael Buras, John Buras, third left, his daughter Maddison, 7, and his mother Joy, second right, arrive to attend the dedication ceremony of Explosive Ordnance Facility in honor of Buras Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Master Sgt. Finch Arin, center, wearing Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) participates in the 4th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5k Run Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfayeaye

Participants, including wearing Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit, Staff Sgt. Nick Webb, left, and Master Sgt. Finch Arin, right, participate in the 4th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5k Run Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Senior Airman Michael J. Buras’ name, which already graced a highway in his native Georgia, now also adorns a building at Nellis Air Force Base.

Six years after Buras was killed by a bomb blast in Afghanistan, more than 500 Nellis airmen participated in an annual 5k run Wednesday in his memory as the sun rose through a cloudy sky over the base.

A couple hours later, with his family seated in the front row, the newly renovated building that houses Nellis’ bomb squad — the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit — was officially dubbed the Buras EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Facility after the “Hurt Locker” guy who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country on Sept. 21, 2010.

 

“He died doing what he loved. That is an American hero,” said retired Maj. Gen. Timothy Byers, who bonded with Buras’ family after his death.

Buras, a Tifton, Georgia, native grew up in Fitzgerald, 25 miles northeast of there. “Mickey,” as he was called, brought a teamwork mindset developed playing soccer as a child to the dangerous job of bomb disposal technician, a position that has claimed the lives of 20 Air Force members since 9/11.

On the day he died near Hendu Kalacheh in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, “He had cleared a safe path to two IEDs (improvised explosive devices),” the general said, comparing his attitude in the military to his soccer days, when he would say, “I got this, coach.”

After completing that task, he was guarding the area when a third IED hidden nearby exploded.

His dad, John Buras, said his 23-year-old son “had no regrets” about facing danger.

”He do it 15 times over to make sure his team was safe and his country was free,” he said.

Before his death, Michael Buras already had been awarded a Purple Heart medal for wounds suffered in 2009 as a gunner during a roadside bomb explosion that rocked the mine-resistant vehicle he was riding in.

Posthumously, he also was recognized in 2011, when Georgia’s Highway 129 became Senior Airman Michael J. Buras Memorial Highway.

At the end of Wednesday’s building dedication ceremony, Buras’ 7-year-old daughter, Maddison, waited patiently in her cyan dress until dozens of airmen simultaneously shouted “fire in the hole!,” then punched a button that set off a blank round in the distance.

She then picked up her Teddy bear and slapped her grandmother, Joy, a “high-five.”

“Good job,” her grandfather said proudly.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find him on Twitter: @KeithRogers2

 

