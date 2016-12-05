Nevada Gov. Sandoval on trip to visit US troops in Middle East

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is on a trip to the Middle East to visit with U.S. troops serving in the region, his office said Monday.

No further details on the trip, including the itinerary and the length of the visit, were immediately released for security reasons.

The Defense Department sponsored and organized the trip.

Sandoval has taken several such trips since taking office in 2011. In September 2014, he visited Afghanistan and spoke to the Nevada press from Kabul, the country’s capital. Sandoval took that trip as part of a contingent from the National Governor’s Association.

He also visited the country in 2011 along with the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and Kuwait.

