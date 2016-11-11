Parade in downtown Las Vegas honors veterans

Thousands of Southern Nevadans gathered in downtown Las Vegas on Friday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Men and women who fought for the U.S. in a variety of conflicts from World War II to Operation Iraqi Freedom lined up and down Fourth Street to watch the parade, for years called the biggest one west of the Mississippi.

Nevada is home to an estimated 11,400 active-duty military members, 7,620 reservists and more than 228,000 veterans.

A host of veteran-service organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, participated in the parade and were joined by marching bands, honor guards, and high school ROTC groups from across the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, rode at the front of the procession in a pink Cadillac with an Elvis impersonator.

Families cheered and chanted “thank you” and “U.S.A.” as veterans marched or rode past.

