Parade in downtown Las Vegas honors veterans

Members of the Bible Baptist Church watch the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

An American flag hangs over 4th Street during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Vietnam veteran Gary D. Walker salutes fellow veterans during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Vietnam veteran Jeff Dwyer tips his hat to other veterans during the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

A boy waves an American flag during the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Children show their support during the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

A woman acknowledges the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

A 71-year old veteran waves at another veteran during the Veterans Day Parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Members of American Legion Post 76 wave to the crowd on 4th Street during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

People show their support during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

A member of the Buffalo Soldiers points to a F-35 fighter jet doing a flyover during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

A bow is placed on the tail of Sunny during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Students from Clark High School JROTC march past a wall mural depicting the likeness of spiritual and religious leaders during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Thousands of Southern Nevadans gathered in downtown Las Vegas on Friday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Men and women who fought for the U.S. in a variety of conflicts from World War II to Operation Iraqi Freedom lined up and down Fourth Street to watch the parade, for years called the biggest one west of the Mississippi.

Nevada is home to an estimated 11,400 active-duty military members, 7,620 reservists and more than 228,000 veterans.

A host of veteran-service organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, participated in the parade and were joined by marching bands, honor guards, and high school ROTC groups from across the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, rode at the front of the procession in a pink Cadillac with an Elvis impersonator.

Families cheered and chanted “thank you” and “U.S.A.” as veterans marched or rode past.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 