Pentagon chief will meet with military leaders over nude photos scandal

Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Former Marine Erika Butner, right, and attorney Gloria Allred hold photos of Butner in uniform, as she and another active-duty female Marine said photographs of them were secretly posted online without their consent, at a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Nick Ut/AP)

Active-duty Marine Marisa Woytek, left, and attorney Gloria Allred announce that photos of her and another former female Marine were secretly posted online without their consent, at a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Nick Ut/AP)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon chief will meet his military and civilian leaders in coming days about reports that nude photos of female service members are being secretly posted online without their permission.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is troubled by the reports and wants the services to take appropriate action.

Former and current female Marines have come forward saying their photographs were shared on social media without their consent. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service launched an investigation into the matter and is urging victims of the photo-sharing to come forward.

NCIS says it has received numerous tips. The other services are looking into the matter, but say they aren’t aware of other victims.

Victims can reach the NCIS by going to: http://www.ncis.navy.mil

 