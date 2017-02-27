Second Red Flag air combat exercise in 2017 begins in Las Vegas

This year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise got underway Monday at Nellis Air Force Base.

Nellis officials say residents at the north end of Las Vegas Valley can expect to hear military aircraft noise through March 10 while the exercise takes place over the 2.9-million-acre Nevada Test and Training Range.

Dozens of fighter jets, bombers and military support aircraft will depart and land twice a day at the base.

The first of four Red Flag exercises this year ended Feb. 10, marking the debut of the Air Force F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter stealth jet.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.