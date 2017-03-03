Second Red Flag exercise of 2017 underway at Nevada Test and Training Range — VIDEO

Dozens of fighter jets, bombers and military support aircraft are taking part in the second Red Flag air combat exercise at Nellis Air Force Base.

The exercise, which takes place over the 2.9-million-acre Nevada Test and Training Range, got underway Monday and continues through March 10.

Nellis officials say residents at the Las Vegas Valley’s north end can expect to hear military aircraft noise during that period as the fighter jets, bombers and support aircraft depart and land twice daily at the base.

The first of four Red Flag exercises this year ended Feb. 10, marking the debut of the Air Force F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter stealth jet.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.