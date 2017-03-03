Posted 

Second Red Flag exercise of 2017 underway at Nevada Test and Training Range — VIDEO

Fighter jets take part in Red Flag air combat exercise (Christian Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An F-16 pilot from Shaw Air Force Base waits to launch during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise at Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A ground crewman signals for an Alabama National Guard F-16 to pause before take off during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise at Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Ground crewman walk in front of a Shaw Air Force Base F-16 during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise at Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Royal Netherlands Air Force ground crewman, center, signals for his pilot to position for take off at the Nellis Air Force Base during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

An F-16 from the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off at Nellis Air Force Base during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

An F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to land at Nellis Air Force Base during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The ground crew for a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 waits for take off at Nellis Air Force Base during this year’s second Red Flag air combat exercise on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Dozens of fighter jets, bombers and military support aircraft are taking part in the second Red Flag air combat exercise at Nellis Air Force Base.

The exercise, which takes place over the 2.9-million-acre Nevada Test and Training Range, got underway Monday and continues through March 10.

Nellis officials say residents at the Las Vegas Valley’s north end can expect to hear military aircraft noise during that period as the fighter jets, bombers and support aircraft depart and land twice daily at the base.

The first of four Red Flag exercises this year ended Feb. 10, marking the debut of the Air Force F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter stealth jet.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

 