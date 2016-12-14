Posted Updated 

Sticky throttle part blamed for June 2 crash of Thunderbird F-16 in Colorado

Sticky throttle part blamed for June 2 crash of Thunderbird F-16 in Colorado

web1_thunderbirds-jet-cras_davi-copy_7593485.jpg
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird rests in a field where it crashed following a flyover performance at a commencement for Air Force Academy cadets, south of Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, June 2, 2016. The pilot ejected safely from the jet. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Sticky throttle part blamed for June 2 crash of Thunderbird F-16 in Colorado

web1_ap_439661825036_7593485.jpg
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird that crashed following a flyover rests on the ground south of the Colorado Springs, Colo., airport after a performance at a commencement for Air Force Academy cadets Thursday, June 2, 2016. The pilot ejected safely from the jet. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

Sticky throttle part blamed for June 2 crash of Thunderbird F-16 in Colorado

web1_ap_397977047118_7593485.jpg
President Barack Obama, center, meets with Thunderbird pilot Maj. Alex Turner at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, June 2, 2016, before returning to Washington after the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. The pilot of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird that crashed following a flyover met with Obama shortly safely ejecting safely into a Colorado field. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A sticky “throttle trigger” in an F-16 from the Thunderbirds demonstration team caused the pilot to inadvertently cut off the engine’s power before the jet crashed June 2 in Colorado following a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

A 32-page accident investigation report released Wednesday by Air Combat Command concluded that a malfunction of the the spring-loaded throttle trigger, which acts like the safety on a firearm, allowed the pilot to inadvertently rotate the throttle grip to the cutoff position as he was slowing down to land.

The pilot, Maj. Alex Turner, suffered a minor injury after he ejected from the F-16CJ Fighting Falcon jet near Colorado Springs, Colorado, following the team’s six-jet flyover at the academy’s graduation attended by President Barack Obama.

Unable to restart the engine at a low altitude, Turner contacted the tower at nearby Peterson Air Force Base to say that “he was steering it away from houses and ‘getting out,’” the report reads.

He managed to put the aircraft on course to crash-land in an unoccupied grass field. The $29 million red-white-and-blue jet was destroyed on impact even though it came to a rest upright in the field, mostly intact. The Thunderbirds are based at Nellis Air Force Base.

Col. Brian J. Kamp, president of the Accident Investigation Board, wrote in his report that several factors — including debris in a lubricant — might have contributed to the friction that caused the throttle trigger to stick.

The crash of the Thunderbirds’ jet occurred minutes before the crash of a Navy Blue Angels’ F/A-18 Hornet that exploded during practice for an air show near Nashville, Tennessee, killing the pilot, Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss.

A report from a Navy investigation released in September determined that pilot error caused the fatal Blue Angels crash.

U.S. Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board Report by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

 