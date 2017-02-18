Posted Updated 

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

video_7985338_0.mov
On Friday February 17, 2017 Nellis AFB celebrated the opening of a newly renovated Thunderbird museum with a ribbon cutting. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_001_7985338.jpg
People attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_002_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Heard speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_003_7985338.jpg
People attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_004_7985338.jpg
Staff Sgt. Bryson Schuster gets ready to take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_005_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crew members stand on the tarmac to assist pilots take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_006_7985338.jpg
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 jet gets ready to take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_007_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_008_7985338.jpg
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 jet takes flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_009_7985338.jpg
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 jet takes flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_010_7985338.jpg
People attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_011_7985338.jpg
People attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_012_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Heard speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_013_7985338.jpg
People attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_014_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crew members attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_015_7985338.jpg
People attend a a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_016_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Glen VanHerck speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_017_7985338.jpg
John Maultsby and his wife, Mabel, attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Maultsby served as an administration supervisors to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds from 1967-69. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_018_7985338.jpg
Stephanie Smith attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_019_7985338.jpg
Sporting memorabilia inside the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_020_7985338.jpg
A look inside the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_021_7985338.jpg
A look inside the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_022_7985338.jpg
Team uniforms are displayed inside the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_023_7985338.jpg
Custom boots are displayed inside the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_024_7985338.jpg
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds get ready to take flights following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_025_7985338.jpg
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds get ready to take flights following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_026_7985338.jpg
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_027_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crew members after assisting pilots take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thunderbirds dedicate new museum that meets their high-flying standards — VIDEO

web1_tbirds-museum_021717ev_028_7985338.jpg
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crew members stand on the flight line after assisting pilots take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their renovated museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

What began as a collection of scrapbooks detailing the early exploits of the Air Force’s daring Thunderbirds is now a full-fledged museum, with memorabilia, photos and video displays packed into a hall of the team’s hangar at Nellis Air Force Base.

The freshly renovated museum traces the Thurderbirds’ history from the team’s inception in 1953 — when Maj. Dick Catledge led the red-white-and-blue F-84G straight-wing “Thunderjets” at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona — through the years of the F-105 “Thunderchief” of the 1960s to today’s F-16 “Fighting Falcons,” led and commanded by Lt. Col. Jason Heard.

“The Thunderbirds’ history defines our standards and our culture,” he said Friday after the dedication of the new facility. “The pride and professionalism of the Thunderbirds is evident in artifacts that are contained within.”

The museum is usually open only to those with access to Nellis or members of the public accompanied by military card-holders, but anyone can visit during the Aviation Nation air shows and open houses at the base.

The team moved from Luke to Nellis in 1956 and set up a trophy room in 1987. A renovation of the hangar in 1996 turned it into a more informative display.

Retired Maj. Gen. Neil Eddins of Las Vegas, who flew for the Thunderbirds in 1959 and was the team’s commander during 1967-68, called the newly renovated museum “a beautiful piece of work.”

“When I first started we had about four scrapbooks. That was it. And I even see the scrapbooks displayed in there,” Eddins, 85, told an audience of 200 gathered inside the the team’s hangar.

“It’s nostalgic,” he said. “They’ve got the thing designed with the paint scheme throughout. And the new technology allows you to pull up the photos.”

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

 