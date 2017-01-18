Posted Updated 

VA holds town hall meeting to discuss veterans’ health care, benefits

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the latest public forum for veterans to discuss health care and benefits with VA officials.

The public meeting on the first floor of the VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, will be preceded by an information fair at 5 p.m.

“The town hall will include updates from local VA leadership on improvements and advancements in the delivery of health care and benefits to our veterans in Southern Nevada,” VA spokesman Chuck Ramey said.

 