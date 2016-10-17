VA hosts meeting Wednesday to highlight health care improvements for local vets

Local Veterans Affairs officials will hold another in a series of town hall meetings Wednesday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

The town hall begins 6 p.m. at the medical center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas. The public meeting will include updates by local VA leadership on benefits and improvements in health care delivery to Southern Nevada veterans.

A health-and-wellness fair, featuring information about VA services and care, will precede the town hall at 5 p.m.

Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via a comment card during the health-and-wellness fair.