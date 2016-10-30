Mohave County deputy shoots, kills man after traffic stop

A Mohave County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man following a traffic stop in north Kingman early Saturday.

Kenneth Jack Kennedy, 34, Kingman, was dead at the scene according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

The agency is conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting, customary in Arizona. Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said a traffic stop was conducted at 12:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Gordon Avenue.

Fromelt said the driver, Kennedy, attempted to drive away following the stop. She said Kennedy struck two law enforcement vehicles and was driving toward a deputy who opened fire.

Fromelt said Kennedy’s wife was a passenger in the vehicle, but was not injured. The deputy, an eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under review.