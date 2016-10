Power was restored to most homes that had outages in the Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.

NV Energy reported 1,115 customers lost power in North Las Vegas just before 5 a.m. due to equipment issues, but power was restored as of 7:15 a.m.

About 55 customers lost power in south Las Vegas about 6:45 a.m., according to NV Energy, and power is expected to come back by about 9:30 a.m.

