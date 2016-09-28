Posted Updated 

Motorcyclist crashes into guardrail, is killed

Motorcyclist crashes into guardrail, is killed

web1_cyclefatal_7103081.jpg
A 27-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a guardrail on South Decatur Boulevard. (Michael Shoro/Las Vega Review-Journal)

By MICHAEL SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit a guardrail on South Decatur Boulevard south of West Sunset Road about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, said Sgt. Wayne Prosser with Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers received a call from a witness who said the man was driving a maroon Yamaha R1 bike, Prosser said.

Prosser said the man appeared to be southbound on the right shoulder of Decatur before hitting and flipping over the guardrail. The bike landed to the right of the guardrail and the man landed back in the southbound lanes, he said.

Prosser said he didn’t know whether alcohol or other controlled substances contributed to the crash.

Southbound Decatur south of Sunset remained closed as of 5 a.m. while troopers continued to investigate the crash.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...