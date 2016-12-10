Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in south Las Vegas Valley

A man is in critical condition after a crash in the south valley Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a jeep about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man operating the motorcycle was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection of Jones Boulevard and Russell Road is closed for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

