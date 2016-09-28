Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail

A 27-year-old man died Wednesday after his motorcycle hit a guardrail on South Decatur Boulevard south of West Sunset Road about 2:20 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Wayne Prosser said. The Clark County coroner’s office later identified him as Las Vegas resident Boban Korac.

Troopers received a call from a witness who said the man was driving a maroon Yamaha R1 motorcycle, Prosser said.

He said the man appeared to be southbound on the right shoulder of Decatur before hitting and flipping over the guardrail. The bike landed to the right of the guardrail, and the man landed back in the southbound lanes, he said.

Prosser said he did not know whether alcohol or other controlled substances contributed to the crash.

Southbound Decatur south of Sunset remained closed as of 5 a.m. while troopers continued to investigate the crash.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.