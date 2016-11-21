Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries from early morning crash on East Sahara Avenue

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after an early Monday morning crash that also shut down traffic in both directions on East Sahara Avenue between Marion and South Arden streets.

Las Vegas police said as of 3 a.m., the unidentified cyclist was in surgery at Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Metro’s fatal detail is at the crash site. Lt. David Gordon said officers suspected the Yaris driver was intoxicated and arrested him on a DUI charge. A woman passenger in the Yaris had minor injuries.

Gordon said the stretch of Sahara between South Arden and Marion streets will likely remain closed until between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The adult male motorcycle rider was traveling east on Sahara when he collided into the rear of a Toyota Yaris, Gordon said.

The damaged motorcycle was lying on its side in the eastbound lanes on Sahara, and the Yaris remained several feet in front of wrecked bike.

Sgt. Zack Marsh with Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic division said police believe a motorcyclist was racing a white Chevrolet Corvette before the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a dark-colored Toyota Yaris.

He said police are still looking for the Corvette.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.