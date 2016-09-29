Posted Updated 

1 dead, 100 hurt after commuter train plows into New Jersey rail station — PHOTOS

video_7110542_0.mov
Commuter train crash

web1_train-hits-station_rudn_7110542.jpg
Emergency officials stand outside of the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash on Thursday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

web1_2016-09-29t143214z_1_lynxnpec8s154_rtroptp_3_new-jersey-traincrash_7110542.jpg
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. in this picture courtesy of David Richman taken September 29, 2016. (David Richman/Reuters)

web1_2016-09-29t140325z_1_lynxnpec8s12v_rtroptp_3_new-jersey-traincrash_7110542.jpg
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. in this picture courtesy of Chris Lantero taken September 29, 2016. (David Richman/Reuters)

web1_2016-09-29t142801z_410290821_s1beuecihlab_rtrmadp_3_new-jersey-traincrash_7110542.jpg
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. in this picture courtesy of David Richman taken September 29, 2016. (David Richman/Reuters)

web1_2016-09-29t143214z_1_lynxnpec8s153_rtroptp_3_new-jersey-traincrash_7110542.jpg
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. in this picture courtesy of David Richman taken September 29, 2016. (David Richman/Reuters)

web1_ap_16273557536945_7110542.jpg
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a train accident at the terminal in Hoboken, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. A commuter train plowed into the bustling rail station during the morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Joe Epstein)

web1_ap_16273534810733_7110542.jpg
This Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo provided by a passenger who was on the train when it crashed shows wreckage at the Hoboken, N.J. rail station. The commuter train barreled into the station during the morning rush hour, coming to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. (AP Photo)

web1_ap_16273507470487_7110542.jpg
Emergency officials walk toward the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train has crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

web1_ap_16273534775893_7110542.jpg
This Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo provided by a passenger who was on the train when it crashed shows wreckage at the Hoboken, N.J. rail station. The commuter train barreled into the station during the morning rush hour, coming to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. (AP Photo)

web1_ap_16273549924870_7110542.jpg
An emergency official walks near the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train has crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A commuter train plowed into the bustling Hoboken rail station during the morning rush hour Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others, some critically, in a tangle of broken concrete, twisted metal and dangling cables, authorities said.

People pulled concrete off bleeding victims and passengers kicked out the windows and crawled out amid crying and screaming after the arriving New Jersey Transit train smashed through a barrier at the end of the track. The train came to a halt in a covered waiting area, collapsing a section of the roof onto the first car.

Ross Bauer, an IT specialist who was heading to his Manhattan job from his home in Hackensack, was sitting in the third or fourth car when the train pulled into the station. Hoboken commuter train crash

LIGHTS WENT OUT

“All of a sudden, there was an abrupt stop and a big jolt that threw people out of their seats. The lights went out, and we heard a loud crashing noise — like an explosion — that turned out to be the roof of the terminal,” he said. “I heard panicked screams, and everyone was stunned.”

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators.

Hoboken, which is NJ Transit’s fifth-busiest station with 15,000 boardings per weekday, is situated just across the Hudson River from New York City. It is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City. Many passengers get off at Hoboken and take ferries or a PATH commuter train to New York.

SAFETY SYSTEM INCOMPLETE

New Jersey Transit hasn’t completed installing positive train control, a safety system designed to prevent accidents by automatically slowing or stopping trains that are going too fast. None of its trains or tracks is fully equipped with the system yet. The industry is under government orders to install PTC, but the work has gone more slowly than expected, and the deadline has been repeatedly extended by regulators at the request of the railroads. The deadline is now the end of 2018.

Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, who represents Hoboken, said transit officials told him one person died and two were critically injured. He didn’t know whether those victims had been on the train or on the platform.

Jennifer Nelson, a spokeswoman for NJ Transit, said earlier, “We have multiple injuries, multiple critical injuries right now.” Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken.

SPEED UNCERTAIN

She said she doesn’t know yet how fast the train was going when it crashed through the bumper. TV footage and photos from the scene showed the rail car was mangled.

Passenger Bhagyesh Shah said the train was crowded, particularly the first two cars, because they make for an easy exit into the Hoboken station. Passengers in the second car broke the emergency windows to get out.

“I saw a woman pinned under concrete,” Shah told WNBC-TV in New York. “A lot of people were bleeding; one guy was crying.”

Brian Klein, whose train arrived at the station after the crash, told the Wall Street Journal that transit police ushered everyone aboard his train into a waiting room, “then quickly started yelling, ‘Just get out! We don’t know if the building is going to hold.’”

The train had left Spring Valley, New York, at 7:23 a.m. and crashed at 8:45 a.m., said NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder.

“It simply did not stop,” WFAN anchor John Minko, who witnessed the crash, told 1010 WINS. “It went right through the barriers and into the reception area.”

NJ Transit provides more than 200 million passenger trips annually on bus, rail and light rail lines. More than 100,000 people use NJ Transit trains to commute from New Jersey into New York City daily.

A crash at the same station on a different train line injured more than 30 people in 2011. The PATH commuter train crashed into bumpers at the end of the tracks on a Sunday morning.

 

