1 person dies after shooting at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say that the person who was shot near a parking garage at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport on Tuesday has died.

The shooting prompted city officials to close the airport and order people inside a sprawling terminal to seek shelter.

Video from a television station helicopter showed what appeared to be a pool of blood near the bottom of a ramp leading from the airport’s departure area. Two ambulances and a firetruck stood by.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Paco Balderrama said police have confirmed one victim in the shooting and received reports of a possible second victim, but authorities have not yet found that person. No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

The airport suspended operations and maps posted at the FlightAware website showed that at least one flight was diverted to the Wiley Post Airport in the northwestern part of the city. Three other flights were headed toward Oklahoma City at mid-afternoon — each at least an hour away from arrival, the website showed.

“There are going to be some delays for flights until we have further information,” Carney said, while referring other questions to police.

All streets were blocked off surrounding the airport and everyone should avoid the area, Balderrama said.

Carney said Southwest, American, Delta, United and Alaska airlines each have terminals at the airport on the city’s southwest side, and 7,000 to 8,000 travelers pass through the facility daily.

Carney said that police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but that precautionary measures were still appropriate.

We have closed Will Rogers Airport at this time. If you are inside of the airport, shelter in place until advised otherwise. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) November 15, 2016

We have confirmed one victim shot at Will Rogers Airport. Please avoid going to the airport at this time. We will keep you posted. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) November 15, 2016

A shooting has been reported at Will Rogers Airport. If you are headed there to catch a flight, please check with your airline. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) November 15, 2016