18 people stuck 100 feet high on Knott’s Berry Farm ride in California

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Eighteen people were stuck about 100 feet above the ground for four hours Friday night on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California as firefighters tried to find the best way to get them down.

The people on the Sky Cabin are most likely hungry, claustrophobic and badly in need of a bathroom, but Orange County Fire authorities say they are not in danger.

“We’re visiting from Oregon,” rider Gave Javage told KNBC-TV via cellphone. “There’s nine in our group. “My son and his cousin are down below. They elected not to go on the ride. Good choice for them, huh?”

The Sky Cabin is a slow-moving attraction where riders in a circular tram travel up a large cylinder, which some firefighters have climbed up through the inside as they work to evacuate the passengers.

It was 100 feet high when it stopped at about 2 p.m., Knott’s said in a statement. After park mechanics made several attempts to bring it down, they called the fire department.

Everyone aboard is safe and there have been no injuries, the Knott’s statement said.

The ride is fully enclosed and is more like being in a room than on a ride. A park employee is among the 18 aboard and has been communicating via walkie-talkie with mechanics and firefighters.

County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said the ride is confined and the riders are not exposed to the elements, so time is on firefighters’ side.

The Knott’s website calls the ride “mild” and says it’s meant to give “a 360 degree panoramic view of Orange County, Catalina Island, and the LA basin.”

There was no immediate word on the cause of the breakdown.

In a much more frightening incident at Knott’s, a group of 20 people in 2013 were stuck 300 feet high on a ride that left them exposed with their legs dangling out.