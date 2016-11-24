2 dead, 4 hospitalized after Kentucky shooting at park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say two people are dead and four have been hospitalized in shootings at a riverfront park in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police says officers responded to a call of multiple shootings at Shawnee Park on Thursday afternoon. The injuries among those taken to University Hospital are not considered life threating.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the shootings occurred about 200 yards from the annual Juice Bowl football games, which were attended by Mayor Greg Fisher.

Spokesman Chris Poynter says the mayor attends the event every year, and while it was an “alarming” situation, Fisher was never in danger.

Youth games had just ended and two women’s teams were in the middle of a flag football game when the shots were fired. Men’s games were canceled.

The family of the victim is here screaming @LMPD as one woman screams "Get me a gun!" @840WHASpic.twitter.com/7WGJe7I2pK — Will Clark (@WClark840WHAS) November 24, 2016