2 dead in mobile home fire in Mohave Valley, Arizona

Two people died Wednesday in a residential fire in the western Arizona community of Mohave Valley.

The names of the elderly man and woman whose bodies were found inside the single-wide mobile home on Fremont Road were withheld pending notification of kin.

Mohave Valley Fire Chief Ted Martin said crews responded at 12:30 a.m. and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. He said personnel focused their attention to minimize damage to an adjacent mobile home that caught fire.

The bodies of the victims were found in a bedroom and the living room of the first mobile home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.