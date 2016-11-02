2 Iowa police officers ambushed, killed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say two officers have been shot and killed in ambush-style attacks.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that the shootings took place early Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:06 a.m. and found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot.

Des Moines officers responded to assist. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers have died.

The Des Moines Police Department said suspect information is being developed. The agency didn’t immediately release any other information.