2 juveniles charged with arson in deadly Tennessee wildfire

Burned structures are seen from aboard a National Guard helicopter near Gatlinburg, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Erik Schelzig/AP)

Smoke surrounds a home as seen from aboard a National Guard helicopter near Gatlinburg, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Erik Schelzig/AP)

A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

A home and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Fire erupts on both side of Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Jessica Tezak/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Allan Rivera holds onto his son Nathan Rivera, 23 months old, as he looks at the remains of their home for the first time Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The family evacuated from their rental cabin before it was destroyed by a wildfire. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Charred home and cars sit on a property, while a neighbor's home, background, is undamaged Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Thick smoke from area forest fires looms in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Thick smoke from area forest fires looms in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have charged two juveniles for starting an East Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,700 buildings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, local District Attorney General James Dunn and Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced charges at a news conference Wednesday.

Dunn said the juveniles face aggravated arson charges for the fire in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23. The fire spread to the Gatlinburg area, causing widespread damage. They’re being held in the Sevier County juvenile detention center.

They said the juveniles are from Tennessee, but not Sevier County. Officials said state law prevents releasing more information about them.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could come. They said it’s possible they would move the case into adult courts.

 