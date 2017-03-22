2 people dead in terrorist incident at British Parliament

LONDON – Two people have died in Wednesday’s incident near Britain’s parliament, Sky News said on Twitter, citing unspecified sources.

Earlier it was reported that a woman had died and other people were being treated for “catastrophic” injuries after the attack in Westminster in London.

A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several other people injured in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident. A reporter with the Daily Telegraph cited senior government sources saying police are still looking for a suspect in the houses of Parliament.

A woman was been pulled from the River Thames alive after the attack on the Westminster Bridge, the Port of London Authority said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries.

“She’s undergoing very urgent medical treatment now.”

He added that the river had been closed to all non-emergency traffic in the immediate area.

#London terror attack: Two dead. Woman pulled alive from the Thames. Suspect shot "multiple times" by police. @KayBurley is in #Westminsterpic.twitter.com/BxNITIKsaB — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

“There were people across the bridge,” said Colleen Anderson of St. Thomas’ Hospital. “There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries.”

A Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge and photographs showed people lying on the ground, bleeding heavily. The number of casualties was unclear.

The BBC reported police believe there is a suspect vehicle outside Parliament, and people are being evacuated from the area.

The incident unfolded within sight of some of the city’s most famous tourist sites, including the LondonEye, a large Ferris wheel with pods that have views over the capital. It stopped rotating and footage showed the pods full as viewers watched police and medical crews on the bridge, which has at its north end Big Ben and Parliament, two iconic symbols. The LondonEye tweeted a while later that passengers were disembarking.

1/3 We can confirm that the London Eye is temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017

Police say they are treating the incident as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Cmdr Harrington “The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

During a press conference at Scotland Yard, police Commander BJ Harrington said a full counterterrorism investigation is underway.

Full statement from Commander Harrington following the incident in #Westminster#Londonpic.twitter.com/vMPCXKq2Ft — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

The House of Commons, which was in session at the time, was immediately suspended and lawmakers were asked to stay inside.

Scotland’s parliament suspended its debate on authorizing the government to seek a new independence referendum after Wednesday’s attack on Britain’s Houses of Parliament which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

The suspension was announced by the speaker of Holyrood, Ken Macintosh.

Scottish lawmakers had been planning to vote after two days of debate on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call for another referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.

The debate was suspended after some members said it should be halted out of respect after a policeman was stabbed and his attacker shot in London.

Sturgeon tweeted that her thoughts were with everyone in Westminster “caught up in this dreadful incident.”

Prime Minister Theresa May was safe after the incident, a spokesman for her office said. He declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency security committee on Wednesday after what the police described as a “terrorist incident” outside theparliament building.

“There is a COBR meeting taking place today,” a spokesman at the office of the British Prime Minister said Wednesday.

The leader of the House, David Lidington, said in the chamber that an assailant who stabbed a policeman had been shot by police.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police,” Lidington said.

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

The U.S. State Department said it was closely monitoring the “concerning situation” near to Britain’s Houses of Parliamentand offered to assist in any way.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner urged Americans in London to contact their families to let them know they are safe.

“We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected U.S. citizens,” he said in a statement.

Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

“I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

Our latest statement on #Westminster, published at 3:40pm, is available on our website: https://t.co/I7fzygqVMo — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) March 22, 2017

London Ambulance Service released a statement saying it has sent “a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

Amid confusing scenes, it appeared the incident may have unfolded in several locations, including the busy bridge where tourists often congregate to take pictures of Big Ben and other attractions.

George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of Parliament’s Press Gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.

“A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary estate,” he wrote on the publication’s website. “After several officers evaded him he was swiftly shot by armed police.”

British lawmaker Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.

Walking thru Commons cloisters to vote, heard 4 gunshots. Police had MPs hit ground & crawl to cover. — Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 22, 2017

Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back. — Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 22, 2017

My statement on the incident near Parliament Square this afternoon. Please visit https://t.co/NzFxlDdZ9N for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/T4s43cGzub — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

Reuters reporters inside parliament said a large number of armed police, some carrying shields, were pouring into the building.

ench Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says that French high school students are among the wounded in the attack in London.

In a tweet Wednesday, Cazeneuve offered support to the British as well as to “the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates.”

London is a common destination for French school trips.

The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium.

Britain is on its second-highest level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

In May 2013, two British Islamists stabbed to death soldier Lee Rigby on a street in southeast London.

In July 2005, four British Islamists killed 52 commuters and themselves in suicide bombings on the British capital’s transport system in what was London’s worst peacetime attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.