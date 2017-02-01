20 vehicles collide accordion-style on highway from Las Vegas into Arizona

An estimated 26 vehicles collided accordion-style on the main highway leading from Las Vegas into Arizona, Arizona Department of Safety officials said.

The department said service calls for multiple traffic accidents on U.S. Highway 93 about 2 miles north of Kingman’s city limits began rolling in at 7:55 a.m. Monday.

Agency spokesman Quentin Mehr said the first accident involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. He said preliminary investigations reveal that southbound drivers blinded by sunlight through their windshields came upon the initial accident, resulting in a chain reaction of accidents along the highway.

Mehr said five people hurt in the crashes were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.