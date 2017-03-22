Posted Updated 

4 people dead in terrorist incident at British Parliament

Emergency services staff provide medical attention close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." (Matt Dunham/AP)

Police tapes off Parliament Square after reports of loud bangs in London, March 22, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

A woman lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Roads are closed off by police after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire outside. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

An Air Ambulance on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire outside. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say officers called to 'firearms incident' on Westminster Bridge, near Parliament. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire outside. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

A man lies injured after a shottingt incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

A woman lies injured after a shotting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

A man lies injured after a shotting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Police tapes off Parliament Square after reports of loud bangs, in London, Britain, March 22, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2017, after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity." London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP)

An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Emergency personnel close to the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, after London police say officers called to a 'firearms incident' on Westminster Bridge, near Parliament. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The Associated Press
and Reuters

LONDON – The head of counterterrorism at London’s Metropolitan Police says four people have died in the terror incident in London, including an attacker and a police officer.

Mark Rowley says some 20 people have been wounded andParliament was locked down. A search is underway to make certain no other attackers are in the area — though police believe there was only one attacker.

Rowley said the dead policeman was one of the armed officers who guard Parliament. The other victims were on Westminster Bridge.

Rowley says “We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on.”

A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several other people injured in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

 

Another police officer was among the people killed in the attack just outside the parliament building, the BBC reported, quoting a lawmaker who provided medical assistance.

The officer died at the scene, the BBC said.

There were conflicting reports about the number of assailants involved.

Police were still searching for one of the two people believed to have launched Wednesday’s attack outside the British parliament building, assistant editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper Christopher Hope tweeted, citing senior government sources.

A BBC journalist said two assailants were believed to have been in a vehicle involved in the attack.

“BBC understands from multiple sources two assailants in vehicle on Westminster Bridge,” BBC correspondent Dominic Casciani said on Twitter.

A woman was been pulled from the River Thames alive after the attack on the Westminster Bridge, the Port of London Authority said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries.

“A female member of the public was pulled from the water near Westminster Bridge, alive, with serious injuries,” a PLA spokesman told Reuters.

“She’s undergoing very urgent medical treatment now.”

He added that the river had been closed to all non-emergency traffic in the immediate area.

A doctor says one woman died and about a dozen people were hurt after a vehicle apparently hit pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

“There were people across the bridge,” said Colleen Anderson of St. Thomas’ Hospital. “There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries.”

A Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge and photographs showed people lying on the ground, bleeding heavily. The number of casualties was unclear.

The incident unfolded within sight of some of the city’s most famous tourist sites, including the LondonEye, a large Ferris wheel with pods that have views over the capital. It stopped rotating and footage showed the pods full as viewers watched police and medical crews on the bridge, which has at its north end Big Ben and Parliament, two iconic symbols. The LondonEye tweeted a while later that passengers were disembarking.

Police say they are treating the incident as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

During a press conference at Scotland Yard, police Commander BJ Harrington said a full counterterrorism investigation is underway.

The House of Commons, which was in session at the time, was immediately suspended and lawmakers were asked to stay inside.

Scotland’s parliament suspended its debate on authorizing the government to seek a new independence referendum after Wednesday’s attack on Britain’s Houses of Parliament which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

The suspension was announced by the speaker of Holyrood, Ken Macintosh.

Scottish lawmakers had been planning to vote after two days of debate on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call for another referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.

The debate was suspended after some members said it should be halted out of respect after a policeman was stabbed and his attacker shot in London.

Sturgeon tweeted that her thoughts were with everyone in Westminster “caught up in this dreadful incident.”

 

Prime Minister Theresa May was safe after the incident, a spokesman for her office said. He declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency security committee on Wednesday after what the police described as a “terrorist incident” outside theparliament building.

“There is a COBR meeting taking place today,” a spokesman at the office of the British Prime Minister said Wednesday.

The leader of the House, David Lidington, said in the chamber that an assailant who stabbed a policeman had been shot by police.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police,” Lidington said.

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

The U.S. State Department said it was closely monitoring the “concerning situation” near to Britain’s Houses of Parliamentand offered to assist in any way.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner urged Americans in London to contact their families to let them know they are safe.

“We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected U.S. citizens,” he said in a statement.

Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

“I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

London Ambulance Service released a statement saying it has sent “a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

Amid confusing scenes, it appeared the incident may have unfolded in several locations, including the busy bridge where tourists often congregate to take pictures of Big Ben and other attractions.

George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of Parliament’s Press Gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.

“A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary estate,” he wrote on the publication’s website. “After several officers evaded him he was swiftly shot by armed police.”

British lawmaker Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.

“Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back,” he said.

Reuters reporters inside parliament said a large number of armed police, some carrying shields, were pouring into the building.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says that French high school students are among the wounded in the attack in London.

In a tweet Wednesday, Cazeneuve offered support to the British as well as to “the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates.”

London is a common destination for French school trips.

New York police ramped up security at British sites across the city on Wednesday after an assailant stabbed a policeman outside Britain’s parliamentand was then shot by police.

Heavily armed officers and explosives-detecting dogs were deployed to locations including the British Consulate and the British Mission to the United Nations in Manhattan, senior New York Police Department officials said at a news conference.

“You’ll see a larger presence of the dogs at these locations, as well as (officers) armed with the long guns,” said James Waters, the police department’s counterterrorism chief.

The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium.

Britain is on its second-highest level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

In May 2013, two British Islamists stabbed to death soldier Lee Rigby on a street in southeast London.

In July 2005, four British Islamists killed 52 commuters and themselves in suicide bombings on the British capital’s transport system in what was London’s worst peacetime attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

PREVIOUS LONDON ATTACKS

DEC. 5, 2015

An Islamic State-inspired taxi driver tried to behead a passenger in the east London Underground station of Leytonstone. Somali-born Muhiddin Mire was sent to a high-security mental hospital to serve a life sentence. The judge ruled that Mire had been motivated by events in Syria. The incident came days after Parliament approved British airstrikes on Islamic State group targets in Syria.

MAY 22, 2013

Two British-born, al-Qaida-inspired extremists stabbed off-duty soldier Lee Rigby to death on a busy south London street. The men ran Rigby down with their vehicle and then used a cleaver to hack him to death. Images of attacker Michael Adebolajo holding a butcher knife and cleaver with bloodied hands in the moments after killing shocked people around the world and sparked fears of Islamist extremism in Britain. Adebolajo and his accomplice were sentenced to life in prison.

JUNE 2007

Two men were arrested after they drove a Jeep Cherokee into Glasgow Airport's terminal in Scotland and set it ablaze. Authorities said the attack was linked to a failed car bombing a day before in London's West End, where an ambulance crew outside a nightclub spotted smoke coming from a Mercedes that turned out to be rigged with explosives. A second Mercedes also filled with explosives was found hours later in an impound lot.

JULY 7, 2005

In the worst peacetime attack on Britain this century, four Al-Qaida-inspired bombers blew themselves up on three subway trains and a bus in London, killing 52. Three of the bombers were British-born, all of Pakistani descent; the other emigrated from Jamaica.

 