4-year-old Pennsylvania boy believed to have started house fire for attention, officials say

LEBANON, Pa. — Fire officials say they believe a 4-year-old boy started a fire in his central Pennsylvania home in an attempt to get attention and now two adults and four children have been displaced.

The Lebanon Daily News reports the blaze broke out in a second-floor bedroom of a Lebanon home on Sunday morning. A cat died.

Fire in 500 block of Arnold St in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/7tVzySAl8Q — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) November 20, 2016

Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman says the fire began in a child’s bed. He says he doesn’t know how the fire started, but said the boy may have had access to some matches or a lighter.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Trautman says narrow streets and high winds posed challenges to first responders. He estimates damage to the building at about $50,000.