$420 million Powerball ticket sold in small Tennessee city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lottery says one Powerball ticket sold in the community of Lafayette has matched all six numbers from the latest drawing to win an estimated $420.9 million jackpot.

The Lottery says in a news release that the ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing. The ticketholder didn’t immediately claim the prize Sunday and has 180 days to do so.

Powerball officials say it was the only ticket to match all six numbers, which were 17-19-21-37-44 and Powerball 16.

The statement says it’s the second-largest lottery prize won in Tennessee, both this year. A Munford family claimed a $528.8 million share of a record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing in January with two other jackpot tickets sold in California and Florida.

Lafayette has a population of about 4,500 and is about 60 miles northeast of Nashville in Macon County.