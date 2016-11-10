5 shot in downtown Seattle, according to police

Authorities say a man escaped on foot after firing into a crowd and wounding five people outside a convenience store in downtown Seattle.

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Robert Merner says four men and one woman were hurt Wednesday evening after an argument of some kind near Pine Street and Third Avenue at a busy intersection.

3/Pine shooting NOT believed to be connected to earlier demonstration at Westlake. Investigation ongoing. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 10, 2016

Merner says all five people shot were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press that two men and one woman were in critical condition and that two men were in serious condition Wednesday night.

Merner says authorities were searching for and trying to identify the gunman.

Merner says officers don’t believe the incident is related to anti-Trump protests happening near the area at the time.