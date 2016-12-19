7 rescued early Monday morning after being trapped in Indiana cave

CORYDON, Ind. — Authorities say they’ve rescued seven cavers who didn’t exit a southern Indiana cave as planned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in statement early Monday that the remaining five cavers were extracted from Binkley’s Cave near Corydon around 3 a.m. Monday and were treated for hypothermia and exposure. Two other cavers were escorted from the cave earlier and also treated for hypothermia and exposure.

The DNR says the seven are experienced cavers who were conducting a survey of the cave and were expected to exit Sunday morning after a 15-hour trip. The agency says high water levels in the cave hampered search efforts.

Indiana conservation officers and National Cave Rescue Commission personnel conducted the search and rescue operation.

The cave is located about 135 miles south of Indianapolis.