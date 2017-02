82-year-old man dies in crash on the way to his brother’s funeral

BURNETTOWN, S.C. — Authorities say an 82-year-old man driving to Aiken County for his brother’s funeral has been killed trying to make a U-turn on a busy highway.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that Ryan Still of Walterboro missed the exit on U.S. Highway 78 for the funeral home Friday morning.

Carlton says Still was trying to make a U-turn when he drove his Lincoln Town Car in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Authorities say Still’s grandchild and a friend were with him in the car and were taken to the hospital along with the driver of the other car.

The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Overton, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to WRDW.