American Airlines plane catches fire at Chicago airport

CHICAGO — Authorities say an American Airlines plane caught fire and passengers evacuated on the runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Seven passengers and a flight attendant reported minor injuries after the aircraft caught fire and passengers were evacuated onto the runway at O’Hare.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the injured were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says American Airlines Flight 383 departed Chicago for Miami on Friday afternoon when it blew a tire and damaged an engine. Molinaro says the pilot aborted takeoff and everyone evacuated.

Television reports showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the Boeing 767.

Scott said in a brief statement that the plane had “an engine-related mechanical issue.” Buses took 161 passengers and nine crew members from the runway to the terminal.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to the scene.