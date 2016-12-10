Animal shelter condemned in northern Arizona, leaving 180 dogs and cats homeless

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Mohave County officials have closed an animal shelter, leaving about 180 dogs and cats with uncertain fates.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers, deputies and county building inspectors on Thursday condemned the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary, which was operated out of Hillarie Allison’s home.

Allison was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center on Monday and paramedics alerted county officials to unsanitary conditions in the home after taking her to the hospital.

Animal control officers helped collect the animals from inside the home and from the yard, but volunteers can still care for the animals kept in kennels outside.

It is unclear what will happen to the remaining shelter animals.