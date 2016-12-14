Arizona man, accused of biting girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, arrested

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman man has been arrested for allegedly biting his live-in girlfriend’s 2-year-old son at least a dozen times.

Kingman police say 24-year-old Charles Thomas Hansen is facing 12 counts each of felony child abuse and domestic violence.

Hansen was arrested Tuesday night along with the child’s mother, 20-year-old Samantha Jo Jones.

Police say Jones is being held on suspicion of one count each of felony child abuse and domestic violence.

Investigators say they saw at least 12 different bite marks on the toddler’s body.

They say Jones suspected the abuse and failed to report it to authorities.

The toddler now is in the care of the state Child Safety Department.

Hansen is being held on $5,000 bond and Jones on $2,500 bond.