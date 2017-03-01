Arizona police officer videotaped punching woman indicted by grand jury

A former Flagstaff, Arizona, police officer who punched a woman last fall has been indicted by a Coconino County grand jury.

The panel formally charged Jeff Bonar, 28, with two counts of aggravated assault on Thursday.

The Northern Arizona University Police Department in Flagstaff conducted an independent investigation of the incident after a video of the Nov. 16 encounter between Bonar and Marissa Morris went viral. Bonar and a sheriff’s deputy were conducting an eviction compliance check when Bonar attempted to arrest Morris for outstanding warrants.

Bonar, who subsequently resigned from the Flagstaff department, claimed he reacted after Morris tried to kick or knee him. But university police Sgt. Mike O’Hagan said Bonar inappropriately struck Morris twice.

“It does not appear that the level of force used in this case is reasonable, or immediately necessary to make the arrest,” O’Hagan reported after the review.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case, given conflicts with personnel and law enforcement agencies in Flagstaff. The case has been assigned to special prosecutor Jace Zack.

Zack said Bonar is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Flagstaff next Monday.