Authorities release names of Arizonans killed in a motorcycle crash in Bullhead City

By DAVE HAWKINS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Authorities have released the names of the two Arizona residents who were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in Bullhead City.

Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the victims were the motorcycle’s driver, Paul Seebeck, 54, of Bullhead City, and the passenger, Dale Smith, 52, of Topock.

Fromelt said the motorcycle was speeding and splitting lanes at about 4:50 p.m. when it clipped the rear end of a vehicle on Highway 95 near Wolf Court Road. The men were critically injured when ejected; they died following transport to local hospitals.

 