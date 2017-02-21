Posted 

Banner reading ‘Refugees Welcome’ unfurled at Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty stands against a clear sky Thursday, July 4, 2013. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

NEW YORK — The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying “Refugees Welcome.”

Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal Tuesday afternoon. The banner was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

 