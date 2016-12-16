Bird strike sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Chicago

CHICAGO — Two jets each carrying more than 160 passengers have made safe emergency landings in northern Illinois following bird strikes.

Allegiant says Flight 1671 from Chicago Rockford International Airport to Punta Gorda, Florida, experienced a bird strike to its No.1 engine Thursday afternoon and the captain shut down the engine. It says the aircraft carrying 177 passengers and six members safely returned to Rockford, where passengers deplaned at the gate, and a replacement aircraft was being dispatched to carry them to Punta Gorda.

Southwest Airlines said Flight 105 from Chicago Midway International Airport to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas safely returned to Midway after a bird strike Thursday morning. Southwest says the 164 passengers and six crew members arrived in Las Vegas on another aircraft Thursday evening.