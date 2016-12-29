BLM offers five options for protecting greater sage grouse

DENVER — The Obama administration on Thursday released five possible plans for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse, but it isn’t saying which it prefers.

The proposals in the draft environmental impact statement drawn up by the federal Bureau of Land Management range from banning new mining activity on about 10 million acres, or roughly 15,000 square miles, for up to 20 years to imposing no additional restrictions on mine locations. Any ban could be extended for additional 20-year periods after additional public review.

The rules would affect federal lands administered by BLM and U.S. Forest Service in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. More than 2.7 million acres in Nevada would be affected under the most-restrictive of the five plans.

Under all the options, mining-related projects already approved could proceed. Nor would the ban impact “leasable or salable products” such as oil or gas leases or sand and gravel permits.

After a public comment period, the incoming Trump administration will decide which option to choose, if any.

Greater sage grouse live in 11 Western states, but their numbers are down significantly because of habitat loss. However, a review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015 in found that conservation efforts have significantly reduced threats to the chicken-like fowl, prompting a decision to remove it from the candidate list under the Endangered Species Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.