Bob Dylan says he wants to attend Nobel Prize ceremony if he can

NEW YORK — Bob Dylan says he “absolutely” wants to attend the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony “if it’s at all possible” in December, finally breaking his silence about earning the prestigious honor.

The 75-year-old was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature earlier this month. In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph posted Friday, Dylan says “isn’t that something.” and “it’s hard to believe” of getting the award.

The singer-songwriter was silent after the announcement and a member of the Swedish Academy that awarded him the prize said the icon’s silence was “impolite and arrogant.”

The Nobel Prize Award Ceremony takes place Dec. 10 in Stockholm. Dylan is the first musician to earn the Nobel Prize in literature.