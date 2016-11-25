Brian Head in southern Utah set to open

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah ski resorts plan to open for the season Friday thanks to mountain snowstorms and several days of cold weather that made man-made snowmaking possible.

Ski Utah said in a news release Wednesday that Brighton Resort east of Salt Lake City in the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Brian Head in southern Utah are set to open Friday.

Park City Mountain Resort is scheduled to open Saturday.

Resorts in Utah and the other Rocky Mountain states of Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and New Mexico had to delay openings due to unseasonably warm weather that limited their ability to produce man-made snow.

Brighton’s first day marks the 81st opening day for one of the state’s two oldest ski resorts.