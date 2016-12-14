Posted 

Colorado officials will conduct new DNA tests in JonBenet Ramsey case

Colorado officials will conduct new DNA tests in JonBenet Ramsey case

video_7595095_0.mov
New Tests Planned In JonBenet Case (CBS New York/Inform)

Colorado officials will conduct new DNA tests in JonBenet Ramsey case

web1_ap_72539953711_7595095.jpg
Patsy Ramsey and her husband, John, parents of JonBenet Ramsey, look on during a news conference in Atlanta in 2000. (Ric Feld/The Associated Press)

Colorado officials will conduct new DNA tests in JonBenet Ramsey case

web1_2016-09-21t020740z_11620607_tm3ec9k1ohx01_rtrmadp_3_crime-jonbenet_7595095.JPG
Patsy Ramsey and her husband, John Ramsey, produce a picture of Jon-Benet Ramsey during a news conference in Atlanta where they released the results of an independent lie detector test, May 24, 2000. (Reuters)

Colorado officials will conduct new DNA tests in JonBenet Ramsey case

web1_jonbenetgrave_7595095.jpg
The gravesite of JonBenet Patricia Ramsey is photographed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006, at the St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. (Ric Feld/The Associated Pres)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police and prosecutors are looking at new DNA testing technology that they hope will further the investigation of the unsolved 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey.

The move comes after an investigation by the Boulder Daily Camera and KUSA-TV in Denver that the news organizations say uncovered flaws in the interpretation of previous DNA testing.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett and Boulder police Chief Greg Testa confirmed Tuesday that they have discussed the issue with Colorado Bureau of Investigation administrators, who are about to unveil more sophisticated DNA tests.

The tests also would tap into an FBI database that includes genetic profiles from more than 15.1 million known offenders and arrestees.

JonBenet was found dead in the basement of the Ramsey home the day after Christmas in 1996.

 