Cranky 2-year-old not impressed by Queen Elizabeth

Toddler Has Meltdown in Front of Queen (AP/Inform)

Michelle Lun, left, holds on to her son Alfie, 2, as they meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the unveiling of a national memorial honoring the Armed Forces and civilians who served their country during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in London, Thursday March 9, 2017. (Toby Melville/Pool Via AP)

Two-year-old Alfie Lun, 2, is held up by his mother, Michelle Lun, as he hands a bouquet to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the the unveiling of a national memorial in London Thursday March 9, 2017. (Toby Melville/Pool Via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — A 2-year-old boy in England wasn’t very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother’s arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn’t appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.

 