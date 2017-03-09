Posted 

Crews battling Kansas wildfires catch a break with slower winds

Crews battling Kansas wildfires catch a break with slower winds

web1_kansas_8135820.jpg
Zane Jackson embraces her daughter, Shelby Jackson, as they arrive to see their destroyed home for the first time in the Highlands subdivision on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kansas. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Crews battling Kansas wildfires catch a break with slower winds

web1_ap17068005492228_8135820.jpg
A pile of rubble is all that remains of the home of Jeff and Zane Jackson in the Highlands subdivision as pictured on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kansas. The home was destroyed in the wildfires Monday night. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Crews battling Kansas wildfires catch a break with slower winds

web1_ap17066784339486_8135820.jpg
Gray County crew members Duck Wright and Erik Schindler pump water onto Hoover Volunteer fire trucks North of McLean Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Michael Schumacher/The Amarillo Globe News via AP)

Crews battling Kansas wildfires catch a break with slower winds

web1_ap17066784313925_8135820.jpg
David Crockett, grandfather of the Cody Crockett who died in Monday's wildfires, rides the scorched prairie of Franklin Ranch searching for injured cattle Tuesday, March 7, 2017 after wildfires raced across Gray County, Texas driven by 50 mph winds. Crockett said his grandson and friends got caught in a wild shift the blew the fire back on them, trapping them while herding cattle in a sandy dunes area of the ranch. Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace and Sloan Everett lost their lives in the wildfires. (Michael Schumacher/The Amarillo Globe News via AP)

By DENNIS RUDNER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

WICHITA, Kan. — Fire crews are expecting slower winds as they work to extinguish blazes that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and killed six people.

Most of the burned land is in Kansas, where more than 1,000 square miles has been consumed in a series of fires. One that spans two counties along Kansas’ southern border with Oklahoma is the largest in the state’s recorded history.

Emergency officials in the two counties said Thursday morning that the fire is largely contained, with crews working to monitor hot spots.

Comanche County Emergency Manager John Lehman says the ground is “extremely dry,” so it’s possible the fire could re-ignite.

 

In neighboring Clark County, emergency management spokeswoman Allison Kuhns says “frankly there not much left to burn.”

 