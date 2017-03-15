Death toll climbs to 113 in Ethiopia landfill collapse

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A city official says the death toll from a collapse at a landfill outside Ethiopia’s capital has risen to 113.

Addis Ababa official Dagmawit Moges confirmed the increase Wednesday evening.

Another official with the city’s emergency department, Nigatu Mamo, says the search and rescue effort continues.

Ethiopians have begun three days of national mourning after Saturday’s collapse of a mountain of trash.

Many victims were women and children when debris buried makeshift mud-and-stick homes inside the Koshe landfill.